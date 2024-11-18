Denmark will plant 1 billion trees and convert 10% of farmland into forest

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish lawmakers have agreed on a deal to plant 1 billion trees and convert 10% of farmland into forest and natural habitats in an effort to reduce fertilizer usage over the next two decades. The government on Monday called it “the biggest change to the Danish landscape in over 100 years.” Under the agreement, $6.1 billion have been earmarked to acquire land from farmers over the next two decades. Currently, 14.6% of land is covered by forests.

