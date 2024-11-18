Local Washington officials brace for four years of playing defense against Trump
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s first stint in the White House proved to be a chaotic ride for the nation’s capital. Now with Trump set to return to power — backed by a Republican-controlled Congress and the momentum of a sweeping electoral win — local officials in Washington are trying to sound conciliatory while preparing for the worst. Mayor Muriel Bowser says D.C. officials have been planning for several months “in the case that the District has to defend itself and its values.” She said her office contacted Trump’s team and told them they’d like to speak. She said she didn’t hear back.