Boar’s Head listeria outbreak is over with 10 dead and dozens sickened by tainted deli meat

U.S. health officials say a deadly outbreak of listeria food poisoning tied to a massive recall of popular Boar’s Head deli meats is over. Ten people died and 61 were sickened in 19 states in the outbreak. Illnesses were reported between late May and mid-September. The outbreak is considered over 60 days after the last reported illness. Boar’s Head officials recalled more than 7 million pounds of deli meat distributed nationwide, shuttered a Virginia plant that made the products and permanently stopped making liverwurst. The company continues to face lawsuits and federal scrutiny.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.