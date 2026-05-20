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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm weather again, dry & breezy

By
Updated
today at 7:16 AM
Published 6:05 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday will lean warm, dry, and breezy.

This morning we woke to temperatures in the mid 60s. Today El Paso is expected to reach a high of 90, Las Cruces 88.

Conditions are expected to remain dry today with light rain potential a possibility as we approach the weekend.

Breezy conditions will develop by lunch.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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