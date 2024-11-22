Trump nominates Marty Makary, a critic of some COVID-19 health measures, to lead the FDA

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has nominated a critic of COVID-19 health measures to lead the Food and Drug Administration. Dr. Marty Makary came to national attention for opposing mask mandates and other steps during the pandemic. He is a surgeon, author and professor at Johns Hopkins University. Makary is the latest of a string of Trump nominees who are deeply critical of government health regulators and experts. If confirmed, Makary would be expected to report to anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s pick to oversee the nation’s health agencies.

