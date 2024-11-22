What to stream: Michael Fassbender spies, yacht rock doc, Ben Stiller, the Beatles and Lindsay Lohan

The Oscar-nominated animated charmer “Robot Dreams” and the romantic comedy “Sweethearts” are some of this week’s new streaming entertainment releases. On the small screen, Michael Fassbender plays an undercover CIA agent who has a hard transition to real life in the new TV series “The Agency,” while the Fab Four’s first trip to America is chronicled in the documentary “Beatles ’64,” which drills down on appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and a meeting with Muhammad Ali. And Colman Domingo stars in a new conspiracy thriller series “The Madness” as a CNN pundit who is framed for the murder of a white supremacist.

