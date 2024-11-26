Albanian opposition supporters block the capital’s streets in an anti-government rally

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian opposition lawmakers and their supporters have blocked the capital’s main streets for hours accusing the government of corruption and demanding it be replaced by a technocratic caretaker Cabinet until 2025 parliamentary elections. Hundreds of opposition supporters blocked traffic Tuesday at Tirana’s main intersection accusing the Socialist Party of Prime Minister Edi Rama of corruption, manipulating earlier elections and usurping the powers of the judiciary. Led by lawmakers, opposition supporters — some coming from other cities — were involved in sporadic clashes with anti-riot police trying to clear the streets. Others sat down in the street or tried to push police officers away. “Rama go away,” was a call repeated by protesters in many places.

