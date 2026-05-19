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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Temps stay warm; some breezy winds

KVIA
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Published 3:11 PM

Temperatures will stay a bit above the average for this time of year with some clouds here and there. The winds will not be fierce, but some breezes will hang around with gusts around 25-30 mph from the SW.

Rain chances still look pretty dismal. Perhaps a slightly better chance later in the weekend and early next week.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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