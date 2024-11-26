Chilean authorities confirm sexual harassment investigation against President Gabriel Boric

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Authorities in Chile on Tuesday said President Gabriel Boric is under investigation for sexual harassment. The announcement came after Boric’s personal lawyer revealed a woman’s accusations and sought to portray the head of state as an online stalking victim. Chile’s Attorney General Cristián Crisosto says prosecutors have opened a criminal case in connection with allegations filed in September. The complaint alleges sexual harassment as well as the leaking of private images. Crisosto did not provide details of the alleged events, or say when or where they took place. Boric has denied the accusations through his attorney.

