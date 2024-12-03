Jill Biden’s final foreign trip as first lady will close with her and Trump at Notre Dame cathedral

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is departing Tuesday on her final solo foreign trip as first lady. It’s a six-day, four-country haul through Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and France. It ends with her and President-elect Donald Trump joining other dignitaries in Paris on Saturday for the reopening of Notre Dame cathedral. Biden is visiting a Naval Air Station in Italy, and highlighting her work on education and research into cancer and women’s health during appearances in the UAE and Qatar. She’ll also visit her ancestral home of Gesso, Italy. Biden is the first Italian American to become first lady.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.