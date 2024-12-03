UN watchdog to conduct probe into sexual misconduct allegations against top international prosecutor

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that a United Nations watchdog has been selected to lead an external probe into allegations of sexual misconduct against the top prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. The move is likely to generate conflict of interest complaints owing to the prosecutor’s wife’s past work for the oversight body. The accusations against chief prosecutor Karim Khan overshadowed institution’s annual meeting this week in The Hague, Netherlands. An AP investigation in October found that Khan was facing internal accusations that he tried to coerce a female aide into a sexual relationship and groped her against her will over a period of several months.

