Republican Austin Theriault ends recount, conceding to Democratic US Rep. Jared Golden

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republican Austin Theriault has ended a recount, conceding to Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden in Maine. The announcement Wednesday brings to an end a closely watched congressional race a month after Election Day. Theriault decided to end the recount after early results didn’t show a significant change in the outcome after Golden won by more than 2,706 votes using the state’s ranked choice voting. It was a drawn-out process. The winner wasn’t declared by The Associated Press for more than a week after the election, and the recount didn’t begin until Monday.

