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Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Tracking a warm week in the Borderland with a chance of rain late this week

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Published 3:33 PM

We are tracking a warm, windy, and dry day today once again with highs in the 90s and gusty evening winds up to 35 miles per hour.

Our storm system that has brought multiple days of hot, dry, and windy conditions will finally move to the northeast and we will see a period of calm and warm weather until Wednesday.

It will remain warm throughout the work week but, we are tracking a slight chance of rain at the end of the week. There is still some uncertainty where the moisture will set up. I am thinking most of the action will remain east.

Memorial Day Weekend will be warm with highs in the 80s/90s.

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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