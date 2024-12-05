The A’s are expected to clear the last major hurdle for a $1.75 billion Las Vegas stadium Thursday

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Stadium Authority is expected to approve the 30-year lease, non-relocation and development documents Thursday to clear the last major hurdles for the Athletics to construct a stadium on the Strip and bring Major League Baseball to the expanding sports market. Other details would still need to be worked out, such as a development agreement with Clark County. Groundbreaking would likely take place with a scheduled opening for the 2028 season. The cost for the A’s stadium has risen by $250 million to $1.75 billion because of inflation and added fan and player amenities.

