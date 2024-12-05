US first lady Jill Biden in the capital of the United Arab Emirates on last solo foreign trip

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. first lady Jill Biden is touring the capital of the United Arab Emirates as part of her final solo foreign tour. The 73-year-old Biden arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night after stopping in Italy and visiting her ancestral home of Gesso in Sicily. The UAE, an autocratically ruled federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula, has been a key U.S. ally in the region and hosts thousands of American troops. The country’s Jebel Ali port in Dubai also is the U.S. Navy’s busiest port of call outside of the U.S. On Thursday Biden traveled to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Hosn, a historic site. She was expected to speak at a summit later in the day.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.