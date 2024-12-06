Greek capital imposes tough security measures on anniversary of fatal police shooting
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Athens is bracing for protests marking 16 years since the police shooting of a 15-year-old high school student, whose death sparked riots and has led to annual demonstrations. Authorities are deploying 5,000 police officers, drones, helicopters, and water cannon vehicles to monitor gatherings in central Athens and a district where the shooting occurred. Road closures, subway station shutdowns, and public transportation are also planned as part of the city’s heightened security measures.