What to know about Northern California’s rare tsunami warning

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A rare and brief tsunami warning tested city and county responses in Northern California after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook part of the state. The National Weather Service canceled its alert after roughly an hour Thursday. Some cities and counties ordered evacuations while others relied on text messages and social media posts. The San Francisco Bay Area county of San Mateo decided against sounding its sirens after learning a tsunami was unlikely to affect the county. Berkeley ordered evacuations in certain parts of the city. The National Weather Service in Monterey explained tsunami alerts on the social platform X to address “questions, frustration, and even some anger.”

