Biden says healthy women help US prosperity as he highlights White House initiative on their health

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says having healthy women is as important for the U.S. economy as it is for the women themselves. Biden said it’s a “fact” that hasn’t “gotten through to the other team yet.” Biden was referring to President-elect Donald Trump and his incoming administration. When Trump was president the first time he nominated three conservative Supreme Court justices who later voted to overturn a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. Democrats then campaigned on reproductive rights and women’s health issues. Karoline Leavitt, a Trump transition spokesperson, said Trump will deliver on his campaign promise to make America healthy again.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.