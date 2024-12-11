Slovakia’s parliament passes legislation that could ban doctors from protesting low pay

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s parliament has approved legislation drafted by the government of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico that could effectively ban doctors from protesting against low pay. The law was adopted as the government’s response to a move by more than 3,000 doctors in the country’s hospitals, a majority, to quit their job at the beginning of next year. The approved law gives the government an option to call an emergency situation in the case healthcare might not be available. Doctors would then be obliged to work. Refusal to do so could result in imprisonment. Labor unions oppose the government’s move.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.