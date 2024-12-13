Miami judge approves bail for wealthy Alexander twins in state rape case

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Miami judge has granted bail to a prominent real estate broker and his twin brother as they face sexual assault charges. But they won’t be released while facing a separate federal sex trafficking case involving another brother. A judge on Friday approved a $3 million bond for 37-year-old Oren Alexander and a $2 million bond for Alon Alexander. The bonds are secured by their father’s Florida home. Thirty-eight-year-old Tal Alexander appeared in a Miami federal courtroom Wednesday regarding a federal sex trafficking indictment involving the three brothers. Oren and Tal Alexander were stars in luxury real estate who specialized in high-end properties in Miami and New York City.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.