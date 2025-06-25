7 in the City
7 in the City: Live from the Rodeo
Watch an exclusive livestream from behind the scene of the rodeo below: EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — 7 in the City reporter Isabella Martinez is MCing…Continue Reading
30th Annual YWCA Women’s Luncheon
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — ABC-7 attended the 30th Annual YWCA Women’s Luncheon as part of our 7 in the City initiative. Enjoy watching the video above…Continue Reading
Spend the day with Gozo’s employee Evan!
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Our very first 7 in the City episode is here — and we couldn’t have kicked it off with anyone more joyful than Evan.…Continue Reading
ABC-7 4: Black Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to honor El Pasoans
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The inaugural Black Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors El Pasoans who have made contributions to the community. The event…Continue Reading
El Paso teens turn fashion dreams into reality with Streetwornclothing
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — At just 15 years old, Omid Alihemati and Omar Escobedo, both sophomores at Chapin High School, are making waves in the…Continue Reading
Free books for kids: How Books Are GEMS is inspiring young readers
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — A local nonprofit is on a mission to put books in the hands of every child in the community—for free. Books Are GEMS,…Continue Reading
Borderland Community Adventures hosts first cycle/run in El Paso
EL PASO, TX (KVIA) –- A new community group is bringing together cyclists and runners this weekend! Borderland Community Adventures is hosting…Continue Reading