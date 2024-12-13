UN human rights office in Venezuela partially resumes work months after government shut it down

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The U.N. office on human rights in Venezuela has partially resumed operations in recent weeks. That’s according to the agency’s chief. Volker Türk made the announcement on Friday, several months after the government of President Nicolás Maduro expelled the office’s staff, accusing them, without providing evidence, of assisting alleged coup plotters and terror groups. The announcement came as Türk spoke to representatives of the 47-nation Human Rights Council and denounced deteriorating conditions in the South American country following the July presidential election. Maduro and the political opposition both claim to have won the vote.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.