ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot, dry, and windy pattern continues in the Borderland

Three words... hot, dry, and windy. These are the conditions we are continuing to track in the Borderland. This morning around 1:15 AM, we saw a peak wind gust out of the west of 37 miles per hour at El Paso International Airport. It will be windy again this evening with westerly gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Today's high was at 92.

Tomorrow will be similar with highs in the 90s and wind gusts ranging from 30 to 35 miles per hour out of the west/southwest.

This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning which is in effect for almost all of the Borderland until Monday evening.

Be mindful of any outdoor burning because these conditions are favorable for a wildfire to spread much quicker.

This warning area stretches all over New Mexico, Eastern Arizona, Southeastern Colorado, Western Kansas, and the Panhandles of Oklahoma and Texas.

What's driving all of this? Our same storm system that has brought consistently hot, dry, and windy conditions continues to slowly move to the northeast. This is a very normal spring-like pattern because we are always on the southwestern end of a passing low-pressure system.