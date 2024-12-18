Egypt’s prime minister briefly pauses a news conference after feeling dizzy

CAIRO (AP) — A government spokesperson says Egypt’s prime minister was forced to briefly pause a news conference after experiencing some dizziness. Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly was speaking during his weekly televised Cabinet briefing when he felt unwell, grabbed the microphone stand tightly and asked for a pause. Cabinet spokesperson Mohamed el-Homsani says the 58-year-old prime minister felt dizzy and had to pause his remarks but was soon better and resumed the briefing after a few minutes. The spokesperson said that Madbouly had been tired from his heavy workload and had recently suffered a severe cold.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.