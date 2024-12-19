Chinese national charged with acting as Beijing’s agent in local California election

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Chinese national has been charged with acting as an illegal agent for Beijing when serving as the campaign manager for an unnamed local California politician. The arrest of Yaoning “Mike” Sun has come at a time of rising concerns that the Chinese government has cultivated a network of operatives to influence local elections in the United States to install politicians who are friendly to Beijing and can help promote Chinese interests. Prosecutors say Sun appeared to be ideologically invested in furthering the interests of the Chinese government in the U.S. and didn’t specify any financial gains.

