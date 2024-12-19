FBI agents search home of Los Angeles deputy mayor over City Hall bomb threat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say FBI agents searched the home of a Los Angeles deputy mayor this week as part of an investigation into whether he made a bomb threat against City Hall. A statement from the office of Mayor Karen Bass says she was notified of Tuesday’s search at the residence of Brian K. Williams as part of an probe into an alleged threat. Williams is the deputy mayor for public safety. The LA Police Department has confirmed the investigation and says the FBI is the lead agency. Williams has not been arrested or charged and his attorney says he is cooperating with investigators.

