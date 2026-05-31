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ABC-7 First Alert: Tracking potential widespread showers and thunderstorms Tuesday-Friday, heavy rain and localized flooding is possible with small hail

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Published 3:52 PM

We are tracking a very active weather pattern in the Borderland for the next several days. Your StormTrack Weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for potential widespread showers and thunderstorms Tuesday-Friday. The main threat will be heavy rain and potential localized flooding with small hail in isolated thunderstorms.

Today and tomorrow will be hot and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 90s. There will be a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday, but the action will remain mostly east of El Paso and Las Cruces.

Tuesday afternoon, our storm activity will initiate in the mountains first and spread to El Paso and Las Cruces in the late evening and early Wednesday morning hours. These will be our best chances for some storms.

Wednesday afternoon, storms fire up again. Thursday-Saturday, showers and thunderstorms will be isolated.

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Jaelin Lewis

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