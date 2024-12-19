Meet Amy Allen, the songwriter behind the music stuck in your head

NEW YORK (AP) — Amy Allen might not yet be a household name, but her work lives in your brain rent free. And it’s grabbed the attention of the Grammys. The 32-year-old songwriter has composed enduring hits with Halsey, Selena Gomez and Tate McRae, and won a Grammy for her contributions to Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House.” But it was 2024 and her album-spanning collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter that made her work inescapable. Allen talked to The Associated Press about her four Grammy nominations, working with Carpenter and writing her debut album, released this fall. She plans to keep working with artists while performing her own music.

