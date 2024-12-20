Fentanyl fuels record homeless deaths in Oregon’s Multnomah County, home to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Fentanyl fueled a record number of homeless deaths last year in Oregon’s Multnomah County, home to Portland. An annual report released by the county on Friday says 456 homeless people died in 2023. That’s the highest number on record in the county and a 45% jump compared to 2022. Last year’s deaths included 282 from unintentional drug overdose, with fentanyl contributing to 89% of those deaths. The county health officer says the numbers appear to show the peak of the fentanyl crisis in the county. He added that fentanyl overdose deaths began to decrease this year, and that he’s hopeful future reports will contain fewer fentanyl fatalities.

