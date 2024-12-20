Rwanda and WHO declare end of Marburg outbreak after no new cases reported

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — The World Health Organization and the Rwandan government have declared the outbreak in Rwanda of the Ebola-like Marburg fever over after no new cases were registered in recent weeks. The country first declared the outbreak on Sept. 27 and reported a total of 15 deaths and 66 cases, with the majority of those affected healthcare workers who handled the first patients. Without treatment, Marburg can be fatal in up to 88% of people who fall ill with the disease. An outbreak is considered over after 42 days elapsed without registering new cases and all existing cases test negative. Rwanda discharged the last Marburg patient on Nov. 8 and had reported no new confirmed cases since Oct. 30.

