US proposes voluntary guidelines for self-driving vehicles in waning days of Biden administration

DETROIT (AP) — The government’s highway safety agency is proposing voluntary safety guidelines for self-driving vehicles. But a rule from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration putting the plan in place won’t be approved before the end of President Biden’s term in January and likely will be left to whoever runs the agency under Republican Donald Trump. At present there are no federal regulations that specifically govern autonomous vehicles. However, self-driving vehicles must meet broad federal safety standards that cover all passenger vehicles. Under the agency’s proposal autonomous vehicle companies could enroll in a program that would require safety plans and some data reporting for autonomous vehicles operating on public roads. Safety advocates said the plan has little substance.

