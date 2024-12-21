Syrian soldiers distance themselves from Assad in return for promised amnesty

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Hundreds of former Syrian soldiers are reporting to the country’s new rulers for the first time since Bashar Assad was ousted to answer questions about whether they may have been involved in crimes against civilians in exchange for a promised amnesty. The former soldiers trooped to what used to be the head office in Damascus of Assad’s Baath party that had ruled Syria for six decades. They were met on Saturday with interrogators, who are former insurgents who stormed Damascus on Dec. 8, and given a list of questions and a registration number. They were free to leave until they’re called again.

