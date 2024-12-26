Haiti’s health minister loses his job after a deadly gang attack on a hospital in the capital

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Government officials say that Haiti’s health minister has been removed from his post after a deadly gang attack this week on the largest public hospital in the capital, Port-au-Prince. Two government officials said on Thursday that Health Minister Duckenson Lorthe will be replaced by Haiti’s justice minister until a new health minister is found. Two journalists and a police officer were killed in Tuesday’s attack, when gang members burst into the General Hospital and fired indiscriminately at reporters who were there to cover the planned reopening of the facility. It was one of the worst attacks on Haitian media in recent memory.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.