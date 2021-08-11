Florida Panthers sign newly added Reinhart to 3-year deal

ap-national-sports

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers signed newly acquired forward Sam Reinhart to a three-year contract. The 25-year-old Reinhart was a restricted free agent, and acquired by the Panthers in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres last month. Sportsnet.ca reported Reinhart’s contract has an annual average salary of $6.5 million. He’s a five-time 20-goal scorer in six full NHL seasons with Buffalo after being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2014 draft. Reinhart scored a career high-matching and Sabres-leading 25 goals in just 54 games last season.