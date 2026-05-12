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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: 90 degree temps & dry conditions

KVIA
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today at 6:23 AM
Published 6:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today the uncomfortable heat begins to push in. We will trend about the norm throughout the next week as remain mostly dry for now.

Today we woke to temps in the 60s we will experience a rapid warmup with above average terms expected by afternoon. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 97, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 95.

90 degree temperatures will be stick around through at least the next week.

Today we will remain dry and calm.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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