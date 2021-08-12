Brewers reinstate closer Hader from COVID-19 reserve list

ap-national-sports

CHICAGO (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have reinstated All-Star closer Josh Hader from the COVID-19 reserve list. Hader joined several Brewers on the COVID-19 list on Aug. 2 after he tested positive. He entered Thursday’s game against the Chicago Cubs with 22 saves in 23 chances. The Brewers also optioned left-hander Hoby Milner to Triple-A Nashville and transferred righty John Axford, out for the remainder of the season with an elbow injury, to the 60-day injured list.