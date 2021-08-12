Florida CB Jaydon Hill tears knee ligament, out for season

ap-national-sports

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida cornerback and projected starter Jaydon Hill will miss the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Coach Dan Mullen calls the injury a “massive disappointment.” Hill, a junior from Huntsville, Alabama, started five games last season and had been slotted to play opposite Kaiir Elam in 2021. Instead, the Gators are left to find Hill’s replacement a week into training camp. Says Mullen: “Just kind of a shame that stuff happens out there on the field.”