LA Clippers re-sign injured superstar Kawhi Leonard

ap-national-sports

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is staying in Los Angeles after the Clippers re-signed their free-agent superstar. He averaged 26 points, 6.8 rebounds and five assists in his first two seasons with his hometown team. Leonard suffered a partially torn right ACL during the playoffs, and he missed the Clippers’ run to their first Western Conference finals appearance. He had surgery on his knee a month ago. His status for the upcoming season is unknown, and it’s possible he could miss a good portion of it while rehabbing.