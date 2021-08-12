No spectators allowed at qualifying for US Open tennis

ap-national-sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Matches in qualifying rounds for the U.S. Open will be closed to spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Tennis Association is calling it a “particularly tough decision.” Qualifying is held at Flushing Meadows in New York the week before main draw competition begins there Aug. 30. The USTA said in June it would allow 100% capacity for all sessions during the main part of the Grand Slam tournament. A USTA spokesman said Thursday that is still the plan. No spectators were allowed to attend any part of last year’s U.S. Open because of the virus outbreak.