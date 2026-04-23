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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm, dry, windy weather continues

KVIA
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New
Published 5:47 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursdays forecast will be similar to yesterdays. We will experience temperatures leaning above normal, amid dry and windy conditions.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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