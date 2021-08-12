Pac-12 says COVID-19 issues can result in forfeits in 2021

ap-national-sports

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pac-12 teams that cannot play because of COVID-19 issues will likely be forced to forfeit games this season. The conference announced it is reinstituting its forfeiture policy after it modified its rules last season because of the pandemic. Last season, a game that could not be played because of COVID-19 problems with either team was canceled and considered no contest. This season, COVID-19 will not be automatically considered an excused absence. The conference policy states that if an institution is unable to play through its own fault, it shall forfeit. A forfeit will count as a conference victory for a forfeiting team’s opponent.