QB Daniel Jones to sit Giants preseason opener against Jets

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones is not going to play in the preseason opener against the Jets on Saturday. Coach Joe Judge disclosed the decision before the team held a longer-than-expected walk-through practice at MetLife Stadium, where the game will be played in front of fans. It’s expected veteran Mike Glennon, who was signed as a free agent in the offseason, will get most of the work. First-year quarterback Clayton Thorson would finish up. Jones would not comment on the decision, saying it was up to Judge.