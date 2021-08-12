Raiders’ rebuilt offensive line coming together in camp

ap-national-sports

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders assistant coach Tom Cable says the team’s overhauled offensive line has exceeded his expectations for the early part of camp, in part because the bulk of the linemen have been together for a couple of years and there’s built-in chemistry. He’ll get his first look at his line in a game when the Raiders host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday for their preseason opener. Rookie Alex Leatherwood, the No. 17 overall pick in April, has gotten plenty of reps with the starters the first few weeks, working opposite seasoned defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. Center Andre James continues to build chemistry with quarterback Derek Carr.