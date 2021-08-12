Seton Hall files to dismiss player’s suit over knee injury

ap-national-sports

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Seton Hall University has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by former basketball player Myles Powell over a knee injury that Powell claims was misdiagnosed. In its brief, the school argues that it is shielded from Powell’s negligence claims under state law governing schools and other institutions. It also alleges Powell’s other claims of breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty misinterpret the law. Powell claims the failure of the school, coach Kevin Willard and a staff member to correctly diagnose a knee injury led to physical and financial damage. Powell, the Big East Conference player of the year in 2019-2020, wasn’t drafted by the NBA.