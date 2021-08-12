Spanish league gets approval for $3.2 billion in funding

ap-national-sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — The majority of Spanish league clubs have approved a deal with an investment fund worth up to 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion), despite opposition from Real Madrid and Barcelona. The league says 38 of the 42 clubs from the first and second divisions in Spain voted in favor of the deal with private equity firm CVC. The agreement is intended to boost the clubs’ finances and help the league cut into the Premier League’s global dominance. The league and CVC gave the four clubs who voted against the deal the option to opt out.