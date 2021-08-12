Steelers rally behind Haskins to beat Eagles 24-16

ap-national-sports

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dwayne Haskins continued his push for the backup quarterback spot. He threw for 161 yards and a touchdown to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 24-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Ben Roethlisberger sat out Pittsburgh’s second preseason game. Mason Rudolph has been the team’s backup for the past three seasons and just may keep that job. Haskins is making a run at the backup spot. Jalen Hurts played two series for the Eagles and was a modest 3 of 7 for 54 yards. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni made his debut on the sideline. He replaced the fired Doug Pederson.