Stevenson has 2 TDs, Jones solid as Pats beat WFT 22-13

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson had two touchdown runs, including a 91-yard score with just over a minute to play to help the New England Patriots beat Washington 22-13 to open the exhibition season for both teams. Quinn Nordin had three field goals for the Patriots, including a 50-yarder. Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was solid in his debut, completing 13 of 19 passes for 87 yards in five series after he took over for Cam Newton late in the first quarter. Newton finished 4 of 7 for 49 yards.