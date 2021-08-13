From Nigeria to Buffalo: Efe Obada’s hard journey to the NFL

ap-national-sports

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It has been a difficult journey for Buffalo Bills defensive end Efe Obada. A journey that has taken him from Nigeria to the NFL. Obada was abandoned as a youngster after falling into the clutches of a child trafficking ring. He grew up in a series of foster homes in London. He’s now in his fourth NFL season, and first in Buffalo after signing with the Bills in March. That move reunited with several former Carolina Panthers teammates and coaches. Obada is coming off a breakthrough season in which he had a career-best 5 1/2 sacks in Carolina. The 29-year-old is reminded of how fortunate he has been each time he arrives at training camp. Says Obada: “Absolutely every day, every single day.”