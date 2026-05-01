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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Clouds hang around; temps stay cool through Saturday.

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Updated
today at 3:22 PM
Published 3:19 PM

A very unusual beginning of May today. Clouds, rain and cooler temps aided by an easterly wind blowing behind a cold front.

The clouds will hang around tonight with slight rain chances - about 10%. More clouds for Saturday with some peaks of the sun. Temperatures tomorrow topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s. I expect a 10% chance for some rain throughout the day. Most clouds will begin to break more by 8pm (concert time) but staying rather cool with temps in the mid and upper 60's. The SE winds will make it feel just a bit cooler so have a jacket with you.

A bit more sunshine for Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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