Lewis, Marshall help Pelicans remain unbeaten in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kira Lewis Jr. scored 22 points, and Naji Marshall continued his strong NBA Summer League with 16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 87-74 on Friday night. Marshall, a second-year forward, had no turnovers and also blocked a shot to help the Pelicans improve to 3-0. Broderic Thomas led the Cavaliers with 15 points. No. 3 overall draft pick Evan Mobley was held to eight points on 4-of-11 shooting. He did have 11 rebounds.